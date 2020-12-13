Former Dresden Middle School Girls Coach Leigh Hart was recognized Sunday afternoon with the Dresden Middle School basketball court named in her honor.

Coach Hart, who has been battling cancer for the last 22 months, waved to the crowd following the reading of her written “thank you” remarks by former basketball player Jennifer Schlict.

In that she shared Coach Hart’s deepest appreciation for giving her an opportunity to coach and teach in the school system.

Coach Hart has won numerous middle school ball games including the 2001 TNT 3A state tournament for Dresden Middle School in the State girls basketball tournament.

She also has made numerous contributions to her community over some 40 years which were recited by Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn in a proclamation naming December 13 as Coach Lee Avery Hart Day.

Coach Hart is married to former Dresden Alderman Dickie Hart.