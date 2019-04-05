Murray State men’s basketball head coach Matt McMahon has signed a new four-year contract taking him through the 2022-23 season.

The agreement was ratified by the MSU Board of Regents at Pogue Library in Murray.

The successes of the past two seasons confirm McMahon’s leadership abilities and that of his staff. However, the main ingredient is recruiting great players to come to Murray.

McMahon and assistant coaches Shane Nichols, Tim Kaine and Casey Long have built an outstanding program since joining forces in 2015.

The Racers have enjoyed back-to-back OVC Player of the Year winners Jonathan Stark and Ja Morant and All-OVC picks Terrell Miller, Shaq Buchanan and All-OVC Newcomer selection Darnell Cowart. Morant became a consensus All-America selection and is a finalist for the most important national Player of the Year awards including Wooden, Naismith, Robertson and Cousy.

In his four seasons as Murray State head coach, McMahon has a winning percentage of 67 percent with a record of 87-42. He has back-to-back OVC regular season championships and has gone 7-2 in the OVC Tournament with back-to-back titles and NCAA appearances.

McMahon was named the 2018 NABC District 19 Coach of the Year and this season was named to the Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award finalist list.