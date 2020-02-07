UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson presented Skyhawk fans with his 2020 signing class Wednesday as part National Signing Day.

Coach Simpson talked about what the team’s biggest needs were for the 2020 season.

The class boasts two quarterbacks, one running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end and five offensive linemen while featuring four defensive linemen, three linebackers and seven defensive backs.

One of the quarterbacks is Trey Fisher, the son of Texas A&M head football coach, Jimbo Fisher, and Coach Simpson says the younger Fisher brings a high football IQ.

Spring practice for the Skyhawks begins in March.