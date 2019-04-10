USDA commodities will be distributed in Weakley County on Wednesday, April 17th and Thursday April 18th in Dresden.

Eligible residents are reminded that this is a drive-thru commodity distribution and that you must be signed up and have a blue card before the commodity dates and follow the map or arrange pick-up to receive your commodities.

If you’re not signed up before Tuesday, April 16th, you won’t be able to sign up and receive commodities until after 1:30 Thursday, April 18th.

If your last name begins with the letters M through Z, you’ll pick up commodities on Wednesday the 17th. If your last name begins with the letters A through L, you’ll pick up commodities on Thursday, the 18th.

Commodities are distributed at the Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council building on South Wilson Street in Dresden.