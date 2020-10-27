Supreme Court Judge nominee Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed and sworn into office alongside President Donald Trump Monday night.

Tennessee 8th District Congressman David Kustoff says that President Trump chose a well-qualified individual to serve as a Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a statement released Monday night, Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander said he voted to confirm Judge Barrett because she demonstrates all the characteristics he looks for in a judge – respect for the law, intelligence, scholarship, integrity, and steady temperament.

Kentucky First District Congressman James Comer said that Judge Barrett will be a superstar on the Supreme Court for decades to come.