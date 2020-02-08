(Editor’s note: the following article has been corrected to reflect the actual date in which former Commissioner Lieberman resigned.)

The Weakley County Election Commission is minus one commissioner following the resignation of April Lieberman Monday night at this month’s commission meeting.

In an email sent Wednesday to State Election Commission Chairman Greg Duckett and shared with Thunderbolt Radio News, Lieberman, of Dresden, resigned Monday night over what she calls “voter suppression of the Democratic Primary.”

In her resignation, Lieberman states that the Weakley County Election Office did not notify the public via social media of the voter registration deadline. Lieberman stated that many young people get their news and information from social media rather than traditional media.

Lieberman also stated in her letter that Elections Administrator Alex Britt stated on the record during the Commission’s meeting Monday night his intention to downplay and not publicize Weakley County’s new satellite voting location in Martin.

Britt was in the Thunderbolt Radio & Digital studios in Martin Tuesday to record a scheduled “30 Minutes” program airing this weekend, in which he discussed the upcoming early voting period, as well as the new satellite early voting location in Martin.

Britt, however, did not disclose the resignation of former Commissioner Lieberman, which occurred the night before.

(photo: former Election Commissioner April Lieberman, pictured on right)