The Trenton Police Department is reporting an increase in counterfeit bills.

Police Chief Bill Cusson says his department has received many reports concerning “Copy Money” or “Movie Money,” which is used in television or movie production.

Chief Cusson asks the public to carefully examine any money they receive and to contact the Trenton Police Department immediately if anyone attempts to give you money which is counterfeit.

Chief Cusson says it’s a criminal act to attempt to pass this counterfeit money.