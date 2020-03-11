Candidates are looking to August for the County General Election and State Republican and Democratic Primary races.

Candidates picking up petitions for Weakley County School Board include: Gath Meeks for District 1, Jeff Floyd for District 3, Kim Longacre for District 5, Steven Sims for District 7, and Josh Moore for District 9. Both Meeks and Floyd have already filed their petitions with the Election Office.

Steven Totty has picked up a petition for District 5 County Commissioner, and running for District 7 Weakley County Commissioner will be Independent Whitney Stover and Republican Beth VanCleave.

David Tuck is running unopposed for Weakley County Assessor of Property and Steven Todd is running unopposed for District 1 Constable.

In the State Republican Primary, Casey Hood of Obion County has filed to run for District 24 State Senate and Andy Holt has picked up a petition for re-election as District 76 State Representative.

Rachel Denise Whites picked up a petition to run as an Independent for the District 76 State Representative seat in November.

The County General Election and State Primary Election will be August 6th.

Meanwhile, the Weakley County Election Commission will certify the March 3rd Primary Election results Tuesday night at 6:00 at the Weakley County Election Office in Dresden at 6:00.