According to the newest data released Thursday from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, 38 counties experienced a drop in unemployment during October, while rates remained the same in 24 counties, and increased in 33 counties.

The jobless rate in Weakley County dropped from 3.4 percent in September to 3.3 percent last month.

Unemployment remained the same last month for both Henry County and Obion County, at 3.7 percent for Henry County and an even four-percent for Obion County.

Jobless numbers dropped slightly in Lake County, from 4.7 in September to 4.6 in October.

During most of October, employees at the General Motors manufacturing facility in Spring Hill, along with workers at several dozen automotive suppliers in surrounding counties, were not working.

In Maury County, unemployment more than doubled, causing the county to have the second-highest rate in the state. It spiked 3.4 percent, going from 2.6 in September to six-percent in October.

State Commissioner Jeff McCord says the vast majority of the state’s counties had continued low unemployment last month and that the ebb and flow of the statistics in several areas will likely return to more typical numbers in the coming months.