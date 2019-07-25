Local Northwest Tennessee counties are seeing a slight increase in unemployment numbers.

According to the latest labor force statistics released Thursday, Weakley County saw an unemployment increase of one-and-a-half percent from 3.4 percent in May to 4.9 percent in June, with Obion County’s jobless rate going up a percent from 4.4 percent to 5.4 percent in the same period.

Carroll County’s unemployment rate for June is six percent, up 1.4 percent from May. Gibson County’s jobless rate for June increased 1.1 percent, from 3.8 to 4.9 percent.

In Henry County, June’s unemployment rate was 4.5 percent, up nine-tenths of a percent from May’s 3.6 percent. Lake County reports an increase of 1.4 percent from five percent in May to 6.4 percent in June.

Across the state, the unemployment rate is 3.4 percent, up just a tenth of a percent from May.

Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord says rates typically increase this time of year because of seasonal unemployment during the summer months, mostly because school is not in session.