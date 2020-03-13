In response to the COVID-19 coronavirus, court proceedings in Tennessee are being suspended through the end of this month.

Weakley County Circuit Court Clerk Jenny Killebrew says the Tennessee Supreme Court signed an order Friday morning ordering all in-person proceedings in all state and local courts, including municipal, juvenile, general sessions, trial and appellate courts, be suspended through March 31st.

With that, Killebrew says Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham will only be taking up plea hearings, violation of probation hearings, or bond hearings if the defendant is in jail. All other defendants who are not incarcerated will need to be continued at this time. All arraignments will be done at the jail for those incarcerated. All cases for those not incarcerated, will be reset to April 13th.

For Weakley County General Sessions Court, arraignments on March 16th and March 30th will only be for those in jail, and those that are not incarcerated will be heard on April 16th at 2:00.

Hearings on March 18th will only be for those in jail, while those that are not incarcerated will be heard on April 15th.

Weakley County Clerk and Master Regina VanCleave says Chancery Court proceeding will also be suspended through March 31st.