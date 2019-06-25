Newly named UT Martin softball head coach Brian Dunn secured his first commitment Tuesday with Courtney Deck signing a national letter of intent.

Deck, a 5-6 slap hitter from Maryville, joins the Skyhawks from Heritage High School where she played for head coach Jeff Sherman. She also played travel ball for the Fury under Marc Weekly. She is a career .417 hitter with 153 base hits, 15 doubles, three triples and 40 RBIs while scoring 140 runs. In addition to her high batting average and .477 on-base percentage, she has successfully stolen 50 of her 52 attempts on the basepaths.

As a senior, Deck posted a .421 batting average with 48 runs scored, four doubles, one triple and 12 RBIs to go with 15 stolen bases. She will provide depth at both third and the corner outfield spots. After a standout sophomore season, she became the only underclassmen from Blount County to be selected to the Tennessee Softball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game.

In a release from UTM Sports Information, Dunn said, “We’re very excited to welcome Courtney to the Skyhawk softball program. She’s a very exciting player who’ll add another dimension of speed and aggressiveness offensively while also being a very versatile defender.”