Next week is Memorial Day weekend and what’s usually one of the busiest travel weekends of the year will be one of the lowest in over a decade due to COVID-19.

AAA Tennessee spokesperson Stephanie Milani tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Hotels have been especially hard hit by the pandemic but Milani says the hospitality industry is making a recovery.

AAA expects vacationers will gravitate to road trips and family bookings to destinations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico and shortly thereafter, more demand for tropical destinations later this summer.