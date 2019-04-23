A Crockett County man has been arrested and charged in connection with a double shooting Sunday night in Lauderdale County.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 39-year-old Terry Johnson, of Alamo, turned himself in Monday at the Lauderdale County Jail to face charges in the shooting that left 29-year-old William Black, of Ripley, dead and another person critically wounded.

The incident happened Sunday night at a home on Church Street in Ripley.

Johnson is charged with one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

He’s being held in the Lauderdale County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

The case is being investigated by the TBI, Ripley Police Department, and U.S. Marshals Service.