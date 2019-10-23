Sites in Crockett and Dyer Counties are among four new Select Tennessee Certified Sites.

The Select Tennessee program helps communities prepare industrial sites for private investment and job creation.

The Crockett County Industrial – Friendship/Bivens Site sponsored by Crockett County government and the Commerce Park Interstate Site sponsored by the Dyersburg/Dyer County Chamber of Commerce join sites in Greenville and Manchester as the newest Select sites.

To date, 23 companies have invested over $1.8 billion dollars in capital investment to construct facilities on certified sites, accounting for more than 7,200 new job commitments.