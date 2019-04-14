NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. will speak at Freed-Hardeman University’s annual scholarship fundraiser in December.

Earnhardt was named NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver a record 14 consecutive times, and after 18 years behind the wheel, he retired from full-time racing in 2017 with 26 career wins.

In early 2018, Earnhardt joined NBC Sports Group’s NASCAR coverage. His role with NBCUniversal opened a wide range of opportunities in the company’s media businesses.

Freed-Hardeman constituents were invited to participate in a survey to select the 2019 benefit dinner speaker, according to Dave Clouse, vice president for community engagement. Earnhardt was a top response from those participating.

FHU’s annual benefit dinner is typically the state’s largest single-night fundraiser. For the past 19 years, it has generated more than $1 million annually to help students attend FHU.

For tickets or more information, visit fhu.edu/dalejr.