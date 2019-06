Trees and limbs were blown down and power outages were reported after a fast moving storm moved through the Ken-Tenn area early Friday evening.

Power outages were reported in Martin, Dresden, Gleason, Greenfield, Union City, Rives, and Paris.

A tree reportedly fell on a residence in Gleason and shingles were blown off several homes.

The main stage at Festival Park in downtown Martin sustained damage, as well as the stage at Discovery Park of America in Union City.