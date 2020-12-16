There’ll be a Greenfield Lady Jacket reunion Thursday afternoon on a basketball court in Bloomington, Indiana.

Chloe Moore-McNeil and her 15th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers will play host to Tess Darby and the Tennessee Lady Vols in a non-conference matchup.

The two women grew up playing basketball together and lead Greenfield to a state title in 2018 and were on their way to second championship before COVID-19 shut down the state tournament in March.

Former Greenfield Lady Jackets coach Willie Trevathan tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Trevathan says the two meeting on the court as college athletes will be special.

(AUDIO)

Tip-off for the Lady Vols and Hoosiers is Thursday at 3:00 with the game streamed on Big 10 Network Plus.