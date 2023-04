Funeral services for Davis Rash, age 89, of Greenfield, will be Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at noon at Greenfield First Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Brock’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 and Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 10:00 until service time at the church.

Williams Funeral Home of Greenfield is in charge of arrangements.