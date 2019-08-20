The United States Drug Enforcement Administration announced Tuesday the conclusion of the months-long “Operation Crystal Mountain,” a sweeping enforcement action spanning three states.

DEA special agents, working closely with their state and local counterparts throughout Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia targeted Mexican drug cartels, drug trafficking organizations and other individuals involved in the manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamine.

More than 800 pounds of methamphetamine were interdicted or seized during the operation.

Since January, agents arrested 235 individuals on federal drug-related charges and seized more than $800,000 in cash.

In addition, 52 firearms, as well as significant quantities of heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs, were also seized.

During this same timeframe, DEA assisted its state and local counterparts with the arrest of 140 additional offenders on state-level drug charges.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant said: “Unfortunately, methamphetamine that is trafficked into and through West Tennessee is increasing in dangerous purity, and has resurged to destroy individuals, families, and communities. Drug trafficking organizations that profit from the pain, addiction, violence and death caused by these dangerous substances will be disrupted and dismantled by this operation, and we are proud to stand with DEA in this critical regional enforcement action that will save lives.”

While the opioid epidemic has ravaged the nation, several large swaths of the U.S. see meth as their primary drug threat.

The majority of the methamphetamine in the U.S. is produced in Mexico and trafficked by Mexican drug trafficking organizations.

However, DEA continues to work to disrupt and dismantle all components of both foreign and domestic organizations which produce and traffic methamphetamine.