Electronic vaping devices and cartridges will now be accepted during this weekend’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant joined the Drug Enforcement Administration in making the announcement Wednesday.

The biannual event is an effort to rid homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous.

U.S. Attorney Dunavant says it’s important to note that DEA cannot accept devices containing lithium ion batteries. If batteries cannot be removed prior to drop-off, DEA encourages individuals to consult with stores that recycle lithium ion batteries.

Concerns have been raised across the United States over illnesses and death caused by vaping and the high youth vaping initiation rates.

In an effort to support a healthy lifestyle and energetic population, especially among America’s youth, DEA is committed to doing all it can to help safely dispose of vaping devices and substances.

In Weakley County, National Take Back Day will be this Saturday from 9am to 1pm at City Drug in Gleason, and from 10am to 2pm at Festival Park in Martin, Tate Family Food in Greenfield, and Fred’s in Dresden.