A cast member on the Discovery Channel reality series, “Deadliest Catch,” has been sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant, 43-year-old Jason “Tennessee” King, of Counce, Tennessee, in Hardin County, was sentenced in federal court in Jackson for his possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. King received a sentencing enhancement for also being in possession of over 14 pounds of marijuana.

According to information presented in court, in April 2017, authorities executed a search warrant and felony arrest warrant at King’s home in Counce and found multiple bags of marijuana totaling over 14 pounds hidden under the house. Also recovered was a fully loaded Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver in the kitchen drawer.

Because King had an extensive prior criminal history, he was sentenced to the maximum sentence within the guideline range for the offenses.

Along with the 51 month sentence, King was given three years supervised release.