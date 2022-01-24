Derek Carr Named Milan Head Coach

Milan High School has announced Derek Carr as its new head football coach. Carr served as offensive coordinator under former coach Carl Diffey, and is also the head coach for the Bulldogs’ softball team.

Following his playing career with UT Martin, Coach Carr worked as a wide receiver coach for the Skyhawks, but said he left that position to focus on his family.

Coach Carr said his experience as a part of the Milan community was a big factor in his decision to take the job.

Carr inherits a team coming off a 4-6 season. The Bulldogs made it to the state championship game in 2020, but were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last year.