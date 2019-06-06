Details have been released in the fiery crash Wednesday involving a semi and SUV on Highway 22 in Dresden.

Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe tells Thunderbolt Radio News the head-on collision happened just after 4:00 on Highway 22 near Kountry Korner, when a semi driven by 53-year-old Cary Hazlewood, of Martin, collided with a white SUV driven by 25-year-old Mason Spurlock, of Martin.

After the collision, the semi truck burst into flames with the Dresden Fire Department working to extinguish the fire.

Chief Howe says Spurlock was trapped in the SUV and it took emergency personnel about an hour to free him from the wreckage.

Spurlock was airlifted by Air Evac to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville where he’s listed in serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile, Hazlewood received only minor injuries and was able to walk away from the accident.

That section of Highway 22 was shut down for about four hours for crews to clear the scene.

Chief Howe says the accident is still under investigation.