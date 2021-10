Funeral services for Don Shane “Blue” Winstead, age 53, of Dresden, will be Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 1:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden.

Visitation will be Friday, October 8, 2021, from 4:00 until 7:00 and Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 11:00 until service time.

Burial will be in the Lebanon Church of Christ Cemetery.

Mr. Winstead was a United States Army Veteran serving in Operation Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom/Enduring Freedom.