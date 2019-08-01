Chris Rodgers is in his second week as the new full-time manager of the Everett Stewart Regional Airport, which serves both Obion and Weakley Counties.

Airport Board member Roger Donaldson, of Martin, tells Thunderbolt Radio News what Rodgers brings to the position.

Donaldson says the regional airport is an invaluable resource for Weakley County.

The airport board is comprised of Obion County members, Mike Holman, Jim Bondurant, and Sammy McCollum and Weakley County board members Donaldson, Kay Stegall, and Chairman Wayne McCreight.