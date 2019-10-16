The Dorena-Hickman Ferry continues to be temporarily closed for maintenance.

During underwater maintenance Monday, a diver found the rudder on the ferryboat needed more extensive repairs than expected.

Captain Jeremy Newsom says the ferry had to be taken to dry dock to complete the required work and anticipates work on the rudder will take another day or two to complete.

During that work, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will remain closed.

Captain Newsom says the ferry will attempt to provide timely notice when service resumes.