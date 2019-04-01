The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has reopened after an extended closure due to Mississippi River floodwaters.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says while the ferry is back in service, it may only be for a short time. Floodwaters from the upper Mississippi River are expected to bring another round of elevated river levels between Cairo and Hickman within the next week. That could sideline the Dorena-Hickman Ferry again.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.