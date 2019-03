The Dresden City Board met in its monthly meeting Monday night and approved a resolution to apply for a Community Development Block Grant for sewer improvements for the city.

The Grant would be for $460,000 with a match from the city of $45,400.

In other business, the board also accepted a $1,000 donation to the Dresden Parks and Recreation Department from the Dresden Youth Soccer League and a donation of $1,500 from the Dresden Elks Lodge for a water fountain at the city’s walking trail.