The Dresden City Board voted Monday night to accept a bid from Red River Waste Solutions to be the new sanitation service for Dresden, replacing Republic Services.

The board accepted the contract bid for five years beginning July 1st of this year through June 30th of 2024.

The board decided to vote for waste collection services only, cutting out recycling for the city.

Red River currently services Union City, Samburg, Newbern, and UT Martin.

Red River’s regional headquarters are in Union City.