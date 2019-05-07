The Dresden City Board voted Monday night in favor of the first property tax increase in five years.

Mayor Jeff Washburn told the board that even after numerous cuts, the final proposed budget was still $40,000 dollars over budget.

The 10-cent increase would raise the property tax in the city from $1.38 to $1.48 per $100 of assessed property.

The $2.2 million dollar budget includes $140,000 for street work and a 40-cent pay increase for city employees.

A public hearing on the proposed tax increase will be held June 3 at 5:45 just before the board’s regular meeting.