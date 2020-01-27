The Dresden Condemnation Board took action last week on several dilapidated properties in the city.

Property owners at 119 South Cedar Street, 134 South Poplar Street, and 320 Linden Street were given 30 days to make the board’s requested repairs with the Condemnation Board to meet and review the properties again on February 25.

Properties at 213 West Nelson Street and 127 East Park Street have new owners and the board continued the review of those properties until the February meeting.

Meanwhile, the board voted to condemn the property at 211 Hyland Street with the property owner given 45 days to demolish the structure. A review of the property will be conducted in March.

The board also served notices to property owners at 200 East Maple Street, 137 East Maple Street, 221 East Locust, 109 South Wilson Street, and 355 West Main Street to appear next month before the Condemnation Board.

Last month, the City of Dresden demolished property at 210 East Maple Street and property owners at 318 East Main Street demolished the structure there as requested by the Condemnation Board.