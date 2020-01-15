The Dresden Condemnation Board is moving ahead with more clarity after a planning meeting Monday night.

According to Dresden City Recorder Jennifer Branscum, the Condemnation Board discussed the board’s purpose and role in helping clean up the city’s dilapidated properties.

Branscum says while no action was taken Monday night, the board will be taking action on a list of properties next Thursday night when the board meets again.

During last week’s Dresden City Board meeting, City Attorney Beau Pemberton talked about the city’s enforcement of the code violations.

Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn says the city has already demolished a property on East Maple Street and the property owners of a property on Evergreen Street Extended demolished that property after being sent a request by the city to clean up the property.