A Dresden High School student is facing discipline after a suspicious social media post prompted a search of the school late Wednesday night.

Weakley County Schools Communications Director Karen Campbell says after the school was cleared and deemed safe by administration and the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, classes continued Thursday without interruption and the student whose post prompted the search has come forward.

Campbell says a concerned parent notified a teacher, who then notified Principal Chuck West.

West and a Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a thorough search of the campus and found nothing out of the ordinary.

West said deputies are on campus daily, but as the investigation continued Thursday, additional officers were also present.

West shared details of the incident with teachers and asked that they encourage students with any additional information to share what they knew.

Campbell says the student has now admitted to the post and discipline, in accordance with school board policy, will follow.