The Martin Police Department arrested a Dresden man Tuesday in connection with the November 11th shooting at the Cambridge Apartment complex on Lee Street.

Martin Police Chief Don Teal says 21-year-old Dylan Yates, of Dresden, was arrested Tuesday and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.

Yates is charged with Aggravated Assault and Especially Aggravated Burglary.

Yates is the third arrest in connection with last month’s shooting.

21-year-old Dylan Sullivan, formerly of Martin, and 21-year-old Blake Baker, formerly of McKenzie, were arrested earlier this month for their roles in the incident.

Chief Teal says the investigation continues and other arrests may be made.

If anyone has information concerning this crime call the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355 or Crimestoppers at 731-587-2611.