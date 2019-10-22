A Dresden man is being held in the Weakley County Jail on a multitude of charges.

26-year-old Troy Dean Batts is charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, two counts of Evading Arrest, Domestic Assault, and Hunting Violation.

The charges stem from a domestic incident last Sunday on Fancy Road in Dresden where the victim and a witness told Weakley County Deputy Scottie Hodges that the victim and Batts were arguing and he hit her in the nose.

Deputy Hodges also noticed a dead deer lying in the yard, and the victim and the witness said Batts had shot the deer with a rifle that was inside the home. Gun season for deer in Tennessee doesn’t begin until next month.

Four days later, as deputies were trying to serve a warrant on Batts, they saw a grey vehicle leave the residence and they followed it for four miles when Batts jumped out and attempted to flee. He was captured in a ditch next to the roadway.

A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded 30-30 rifle.

Batts is being held in the Weakley County Jail until his court date next week.