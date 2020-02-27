A Dresden man is accused of beating another man in the head with a metal object.

According to an arrest affidavit, 33-year-old Lyle Thomas Tucker was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault after Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Mason Wortham found the victim bleeding profusely from the head at a residence on Davis Memorial Road in Dresden

According to three witnesses at the scene, Tucker came to the residence and started a fight with the victim, hitting him in the head multiple times with a metal pipe or wrench.

The victim was transported to the hospital in Martin and Tucker was arrested at his residence on Lakeview Drive in Dresden.

Tucker is being held in the Weakley County Jail.