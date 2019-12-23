A Dresden man is facing multiple charges after stealing a semi-truck and driving it into a Martin home.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says 30-year-old Michael R. Bowers was arrested Sunday night in connection with an early Saturday morning incident on Olney Street where a semi-truck had been driven into a portion of a residence.

When Martin Patrolman Nick Combs arrived, he noted extensive damage to the truck and residence and that the driver had fled on foot.

Officers discovered that the truck belongs to Freeman Farms of Martin and had been stolen from the Turner Grain lot on Lindell Street in Martin.

Fuqua says further investigation revealed the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute between the Bowers and the resident.

Bowers is charged with Felony Theft of Property, two counts of Felony Vandalism, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Trespass, and Duty upon Striking Fixtures.

Fuqua says the investigation is ongoing.