A Dresden man was arrested Sunday after allegedly firing a handgun during a domestic incident.

48-year-old Larry Bradford Searatt was arrested by Dresden Police Patrolman Thomas Travis after Searatt reportedly fired a shot at his estranged wife and her friend and then followed them through town until Searatt was stopped by authorities.

During the stop, Patrolman Travis removed Searatt’s handgun from his hip and found a round missing from the magazine and could smell the fresh gun powder.

Searatt is being held in the Weakley County Jail for Aggravated Domestic Assault and five counts of Reckless Endangerment.