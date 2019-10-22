A Dresden man is facing kidnapping and drug charges after allegedly forcing a woman into a vehicle in which officers later found nearly two grams of methamphetamine.

29-year-old Brett Daniel Turner was arrested after the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department was called to a residence on Hyndsver Road in Martin about a female subject being forced into a vehicle.

The vehicle was later discovered at a residence on East Main Street and according to the arrest report, when Deputy Mason Wortham went to the door, the victim answered and whispered to the deputy that she didn’t feel safe there and was afraid of Turner and wished to leave.

When the victim was transported back to the residence on Hyndsver Road, she stated that Turner did force her into the vehicle against her will and forced her to go to the residence on East Main in Dresden.

She also requested the vehicle, which is registered in her name, be searched. After which, Deputy Wortham discovered 1.95 grams of methamphetamine in the driver’s seat.

Turner is being held in the Weakley County Jail pending his next court date.