A Dresden man is facing charges after allegedly driving through several yards and causing major damage at Snider Park in Gleason.

18-year-old Charles Eden Winstead was arrested around 12:30 Friday morning after allegedly driving through Snider Park damaging multiple fences, lights, decorations, and a trash can.

The fence at the front entrance of the baseball field sustained major damage, as did the maintenance building where the vehicle had left the scene.

It was also learned a vehicle had driven through several yards near Ashley Lane.

When Winstead was stopped on Highway 22 between Gleason and Dresden, there was damage to the front end, driver’s side door, and windshield and there was fresh mud along the side, and green paint on the hood.

Further investigation on Parks Road shows Winstead drove off the road and into a ditch, then backed out and continued to Highway 22.

Winstead is charged with DUI, Violation of the Drinking Age, Vandalism over $1,000 Dollars, and Damage to Public Property.

He was released from the Weakley County Jail.

The incident was investigated by the Gleason Police Department and Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.