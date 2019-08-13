A Dresden man is facing multiple charges, including drug charges, after a traffic stop in Sharon.

46-year-old Donald Ray Greeson, Jr. was stopped by Sharon Police Lieutenant Troy Whitworth for a light law violation and found Greeson didn’t have a driver’s license and was acting in a nervous manner.

A search of Greeson revealed a clear package containing 2.1 grams of marijuana and four white pills, and two glass smoking pipes, with one containing a white residue believed to be methamphetamine.

While being transported to the Weakley County Jail, Greeson told Lieutenant Whitworth that he didn’t want a charge of introducing contraband into the jail and that he had more meth in his possession.

Once at the jail, Greeson removed his shoes, and Lieutenant Whitworth found another .6 grams of meth in a clear baggie.

Greeson is charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Meth, Possession of Legend Drugs, Drug Paraphernalia, and No Driver’s License.

Greeson was released from the Weakley County Jail.