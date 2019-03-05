Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn has some issues with recent claims by the Weakley County Office on Aging on the conditions of the Ned McWherter Civic Center which the Office on Aging leases.

In a recent meeting of the Weakley County Health, Education, and Economic Development Committee, Commissioner Dennis Doster presented a proposal for a multipurpose building that would house a safe room, as well as the Weakley County Office on Aging and the Weakley County Ag Extension Office.

In the meeting, Doster presented claims by the Office on Aging on the supposed poor conditions of its current facility in Dresden.

During Monday night’s Dresden City Board meeting, Mayor Washburn expressed his concerns over those claims.

Washburn says he, along with Public Works Director Kerry Cooper and Parks and Recreation Director Joey Winstead inspected the building after those claims were made and did not find the issues as dire as were presented to the HEED Committee.

Dresden Alderman Gwin Anderson said he’d like to hear directly from the Office on Aging.

Mayor Washburn said he would invite the Office on Aging to next month’s city board meeting to discuss their issues with the building.