Following the discovery of over 250 stolen bank accounts in a semi-truck involved in a hit and run accident last week in Dresden, Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn is urging residents to be aware of the growing number of phone scams.

Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe says after 33-year-old Osvaldo Parrado, of Florida, was captured following last week’s hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Highways 22 and 89, U.S. Secret Service agents found Parrado had over 250 stolen bank accounts that had been obtained through scams.

At this week’s Dresden City Board meeting, Mayor Jeff Washburn addressed the issue of phone scams.

Along with several traffic offenses, Parrado is charged with Identity Theft and Possession of Meth. He’s set to appear today in Weakley County General Sessions Court.