Two people are facing drug charges after separate arrests by the Dresden Police Department.

Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe says on Thursday, K9 Officer Thomas Travis stopped 38-year-old Daniel Thomas, of Martin, for a traffic violation and K9 Kuzara alerted on the vehicle with several grams of meth and marijuana being found.

Thomas was arrested and charged Possession of Schedule Two Meth with Intent, Possession of Marijuana, and Light Law Violation.

On Saturday, Officer Travis stopped a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Duriel Sowell, of Antioch, for a traffic violation, after which K9 Kuzara alerted on the vehicle and a search revealed 150 Ecstasy pills.

Sowell is charged with Possession of Schedule One with Intent and Violation of the Light Law.