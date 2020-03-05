Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe says two officers have received promotions within the Dresden Police Department.

Chief Howe says Chris Crocker is being promoted to Assistant Chief and Bryan Chandler is promoted to Lieutenant.

As Assistant Chief, Crocker will assist in all administrative duties, daily operations of the police department, and oversee criminal investigations.

Chandler, as well as being a patrol Lieutenant, oversees the Dresden DARE program and the Dresden Police Department Mentor Programs with the Dresden Middle School. Lieutenant Chandler also serves as the child abuse investigator for the department.

Howe also announced the addition of the new DARE vehicle to the fleet to help support the new programs.

(photo: left is Lieutenant Bryan Chandler and Assistant Chief Chris Crocker is on the right)