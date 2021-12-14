December 14, 2021
“Dresden Strong” t-shirt sales to raise money for tornado recovery

A t-shirt sales campaign is raising money for Dresden tornado relief and recovery efforts.

A “Dresden Strong” logo designed by Erin Warrilow has been shared all over social media since Friday night’s devastating tornado.

Now, t-shirts featuring that logo being produced with all proceeds going to help relief and recovery efforts in Dresden.

The light grey t-shirts are $20 and available in youth and adult sizes. Shipping is also available for an extra $5 per shirt.

Orders can be made by calling or texting Kayla Pergande at 731-592-2225.

 

 

