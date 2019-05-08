The Dresden Track and Field team will be competing Monday in Memphis for the chance to qualify for the State Championship.

Tuesday, the Dresden Track and Field team competed in the Sub-Sectionals at Union City with Ashlyn Bright placing third in discus, and Annika Jolley qualifying in shot put and discus in the Field events.

In Track events, Paxton Davis placed fourth in the 3200-meters with a time of 11:19 and Nick Skarsten placed first in the 1600-meters with a personal record of 4:54.

Anna Lackey placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal record of 1:02, Parker Ferrell placed fifth in the 800-meters, Paige Mallon placed second in the 3200-meters, and Loral Winn placed first in the 800-meters, 1600-meters, and 3200-meters.

And the Girls Relay team of Paige Mallon, Parker Ferrell, Anna Lackey, and Loral Winn placed second in the 4×800-meter relay.