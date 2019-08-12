A Dresden woman is charged in the theft of a $23,000 utility vehicle.

49-year-old Linda Kay Batts-Morris is charged with Theft of Property over $10,000 and Filing a False Report.

Last week, Weakley County Sheriff’s officers recovered the UTV behind the home of Batts-Morris on the Paris Highway, where there was a mowed path from the driveway to the vehicle.

According to the arrest affidavit, Batts-Morris told officers different stories of how the UTV got there.

There were also tools valued at $15,000 stolen along with the UTV, about which Batts-Morris gave officers false information. The tools have not been recovered.

Batts-Morris is being held in the Weakley County Jail.