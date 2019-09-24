A Dresden woman has died after a two-vehicle accident Sunday in Sharon.

According the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 12:30 Sunday afternoon, when 61-year-old Susan Bell Ray, of Dresden, was driving a 1998 Dodge Stratus south on Hwy 45 East and while attempting to turn left onto Old Highway 45, pulled into the path of a 2011 Nissan Frontier driven by 42-year-old George Thornton, of Martin.

Miss Ray was extricated from her vehicle and airlifted by Air Evac Life Team to Regional One Elvis Presley Trauma Center in Memphis where she died Monday.

According to the THP report, Miss Ray was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Sharon Fire Department, Sharon Police Department, Weakley County EMS, Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, and THP responded to the scene.